Burglars steal cash after 'untidy search' of home

Published: 8:55 AM April 20, 2021

A home on Squires Walk, Gunton in north Lowestoft was broken into between 1.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, April 15. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Cash was stolen after burglars broke into a home in north Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary at a home in Gunton.

It happened at the end of last week as the home on Squires Walk was broken into.

Police said the burglary happened at sometime between 1.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, April 15 "after a window in a rear door was smashed."

A police spokesman said: "Once inside an untidy search was completed and cash was stolen.

You may also want to watch:

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby, or you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/18846/21 via 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org







