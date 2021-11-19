Cash machine stolen in ram-raid

Debris on the road from the ram-raid to steal the cash machine from Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A cash machine has been stolen in a ram-raid in Outwell.

The machine was at the Budget Store on Church Terrace at approximately 12.15am today, November 19.

It is believed that up to five people were involved in the incident and left the scene in a van and a dark coloured vehicle.

Police units are still at the scene of the ram-raid in Outwell, Norfolk - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, to contact Sgt Andrew Flitney at Swaffham CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/86203/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.

