Cash machine stolen in ram-raid

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:28 AM November 19, 2021
Updated: 12:15 PM November 19, 2021
Ram-raid of Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell, Norfolk

Debris on the road from the ram-raid to steal the cash machine from Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A cash machine has been stolen in a ram-raid in Outwell.

The machine was at the Budget Store on Church Terrace at approximately 12.15am today, November 19.

It is believed that up to five people were involved in the incident and left the scene in a van and a dark coloured vehicle.

Ram-raid of Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell, Norfolk

Police units are still at the scene of the ram-raid in Outwell, Norfolk - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, to contact Sgt Andrew Flitney at Swaffham CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/86203/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News

