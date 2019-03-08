Cash, food and drink stolen during burglary
PUBLISHED: 17:08 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 15 July 2019
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after cash was stolen, along with food and drink items, from a business premises.
Someone gained entry to a flat above a business premises on London Road South in Lowestoft at the weekend.
After gaining entry via an insecure window between 8.30pm on Friday, July 12 and 8.30am on Saturday, July 13, the burglar then entered the shop beneath and stole cash from the till and food and drink items.
If you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/40975/19 on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
