Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

The case of a man who groomed and sexually assaulted a teenager in a car boot can now be told after the defendant was found guilty of another malicious communications offence.

Ryan Malin, 31, had been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a victim, who was over 18 at the time, in a car boot in May 2017 before sending the victim inappropriate messages via Snapchat.

Malin was ordered to serve at least eight years in prison when he was sentenced in November last year after he was found guilty to two counts of inciting a child to engage in a sexual act and seven counts of sexual assault following a trial in September last year.

Details of the case can only now be revealed as reporting restrictions were put in place as Malin faced a further offence of malicious communications which was dealt with at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, May 10.

The offence related to indecent images and messages that were sent to a teenage boy via Snapchat in October 2017, which Malin had denied but was found guilty by magistrates.

Malin, from Necton Road, Little Dunham, was sentenced to a further 15 weeks imprisonment, to run concurrently and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

The grooming and sexual assault offences related to incidents which happened between May and July in 2017.

The court had heard how Malin bought the victim various presents in order to gain his trust before carrying out the assaults.

He also sent the victim indecent messages and images and insisted they called him 'dad'.

Malin has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Speaking after the case, investigating officer, Detective Constable Alex Gilmour said: "The victims were extremely brave in coming forward and I hope today's result offers some form of closure for them.

"I am sure the incidents will stay with them for a long time but truly hope the fact that Malin has paid for his actions will encourage them to remain strong and brave."