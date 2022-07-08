Carer faces trial over treatment of disabled patient

Cawston Park Hospital. Ben King is inset. - Credit: Archant / Family of Ben King

A carer accused of ill-treating or neglecting a disabled private hospital patient - who later died - is to face trial.

Dami Tobi Ayan, 61, of Hamlin Court in Norwich, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (July 8).

Ayan has been charged with ill-treatment or wilful neglect of a person without capacity - Ben King, 32, from Aylsham, who had Down’s Syndrome and learning difficulties.

Ben King - Credit: Supplied courtesy of Ben King's family

Ayan was a carer at Cawston Park Hospital, near Aylsham, and the alleged offence occurred on July 29, 2020.

Ayan entered a not guilty plea and a trial has been scheduled at Norwich Crown Court on August 5.

He was released on unconditional bail.

Cawston Park Hospital, which used to be run by Jeesal Group, is no longer open.