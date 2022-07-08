News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Carer faces trial over treatment of disabled patient

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:19 PM July 8, 2022
Cawston Park Hospital and Ben King

Cawston Park Hospital. Ben King is inset. - Credit: Archant / Family of Ben King

A carer accused of ill-treating or neglecting a disabled private hospital patient - who later died - is to face trial.

Dami Tobi Ayan, 61, of Hamlin Court in Norwich, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (July 8).

Ayan has been charged with ill-treatment or wilful neglect of a person without capacity - Ben King, 32, from Aylsham, who had Down’s Syndrome and learning difficulties.

Ben King, died at Cawston Park Hospital on July 29 2020

Ben King - Credit: Supplied courtesy of Ben King's family

Ayan was a carer at Cawston Park Hospital, near Aylsham, and the alleged offence occurred on July 29, 2020.

Ayan entered a not guilty plea and a trial has been scheduled at Norwich Crown Court on August 5.

He was released on unconditional bail.

Cawston Park Hospital, which used to be run by Jeesal Group, is no longer open.

Cawston Park. Picture: EDP Library/submitted

Cawston Park Hospital

Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The 'golf ball' at Trimingham

Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Car driver

DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon