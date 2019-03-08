Search

Carer caught on CCTV stealing from elderly couple

PUBLISHED: 12:24 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 16 July 2019

King's Lynn magistrates court Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn magistrates court Picture: Chris Bishop

A care worker who stole cash from an elderly couple was caught after police carried out a sting using a covert camera in their home.

The World War Two veteran and his wife were visited regularly by Jennifer Elaine Parsons, who was working for the agency Extra Hands but has since been sacked.

Lynn Magistrates' Court heard Parsons, 29, was desperate for money for food for her family following a perceived drop in hours after telling her employer she was pregnant.

Emma Wright, prosecuting, said Parsons was responsible for the care of the couple, aged 96 and 89, when cash and property in various places around the home went missing. These included a wallet given to the man by his mother.

Miss Wright said: "On the ninth of April it was noticed that all the monies and wallets were missing. The wallets were found in a rubbish bin outside. However, there was no cash in them.

"Police put up a covert CCTV camera in the living room because it was suspected the defendant was responsible but no evidence was available at the time."

Cash was placed in the couple's writing cabinet with the serial numbers noted. Parsons provided care to the couple on May 3. Camera footage showed her taking the money and tucking it into her bra.

Parsons, of Tower Road, Burnham Overy Staithe, broke down when shown the footage but insisted the total stolen was about £100, not the £500 suggested by the complainant.

Parsons, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

The court was told that she had given birth on July 6. She was concerned about her income and saw the thefts as "an easy opportunity". She knew it was wrong and was "disgusted" with herself.

Presiding magistrate Brian Earley told Parsons: "It's a very serious case. It involves a serious breach of trust, it involves two vulnerable, elderly people who you were delivering a service to in their home - and they trusted you."

Parsons was given 12 weeks' custody for each offence, to run concurrently and suspended for a year. She was also handed a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and told to write a letter of apology to the victims and pay £130 compensation to the victims.

