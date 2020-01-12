Car with 'defective brakes' stopped by police
A car with defective brakes has been taken off the roads after it was stopped by police.
The vehicle was stopped by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team in Great Yarmouth on Saturday evening (January 11).
The motorist was subsequently reported for driving the car with "defective brakes" and having two badly corroded discs "due to pistons seized."
Officers said that the driver also had a message on the dashboard that said "Stop - check brake fluid" however, the "fluid reservoir was empty" according to police,
The NSRAPT team Tweeted: "Stopped in Gt Yarmouth late yesterday.
"This car had defective brakes. 2 discs badly corroded due to pistons seized.
"Warning on dash "Stop - check brake fluid" Fluid reservoir was EMPTY!
"Driver reported and car prohibited."
A vehicle prohibition notice stops a vehicle in a dangerous condition from being driven on the roads.
