Car stolen while driver was in fast food takeaway

PUBLISHED: 16:01 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 12 March 2020

A car was stolen from London Road South, after the motorist went into a nearby restaurant. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Thieves stole a car after the motorist had briefly left the vehicle to go into a fast food restaurant.

Witnesses are being sought after the theft of a silver coloured Vauxhall Corsa in Lowestoft in the early hours last month.

The car was parked and left unattended temporarily in London Road South, Kirkley while the driver went into the nearby Chick-King Kebab fast food restaurant.

A police spokesman said: 'The incident took place at around 1am on Wednesday, February 26 when a silver coloured Vauxhall Corsa was parked and left unattended temporarily in London Road South while the driver entered the nearby Chick-King fast food restaurant.

'The driver left the vehicle for a short period of time, during which the vehicle was stolen.

'The vehicle was then seen being driven into Waterloo Road.'

Anyone who witnessed the theft of the vehicle, knows of its whereabouts or saw any suspicious behaviour should call Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/12049/20, on 101.

