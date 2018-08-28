Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘Absolutely shocking’ police arrest driver caught more than three times over the limit and driving with a missing front tyre

PUBLISHED: 18:51 26 January 2019

A car was stopped by police on the A11 missing a front wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

A car was stopped by police on the A11 missing a front wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A car spotting driving erratically on the A11 was found to be missing a front tyre.

The driver on the A11 missing a front wheel gave a breath test three and haklf times over the drink drive limit. Picture: Norfolk PoliceThe driver on the A11 missing a front wheel gave a breath test three and haklf times over the drink drive limit. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police stopped the car near Wymondham on Saturday after receiving calls from other motorists about the unpredictable manner that it was being driven in.

Officers were shocked to find the car was being driven with no front wheel. The driver had been in fast traffic on the broken metal rims of one of the wheels.

The driver was breath tested and found to be three and half times over the drink drive limit.

They were arrested on suspicion of drink driving after providing an evidential reading of 126ugs.

Sgt Chris Harris, of Norfolk & Suffolk Roads & Armed Policing Team, tweeted: “Absolutely shocking this but have just called informant to say thank you for reporting. You’ll never know what you may have averted but we know the roads will be safe.”

A11 driver arrested for being disqualified and having weapon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Car overturns on A11 roundabout

Picture of the car overturned on the A11 roundabout near Attleborough that caused disruption. Picture: Alex J Broome

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

No complaints from Daniel Farke after City held in Blades 2-2 Championship draw

Onel Hernandez put Norwich City ahead against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship tussle against Sheffield United

Onel Hernandez celebrates his opening goal against Sheffield United at Carrow Road Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City 2 Sheffield United 2: Canaries forced to settle for a point in Blades’ Championship promotion clash

Teemu Pukki notched his 17th of the season against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield United – Canaries clash with automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists