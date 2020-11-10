Car fails to stop following collision
PUBLISHED: 17:49 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 10 November 2020
A car failed to stop after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses after the fail to stop collision on the A1117 in Lowestoft about 11.35am on Friday, November 6.
A red Kia Ceed failed to stop after it was in collision with a silver Renault Clio.
The Kia Ceed is believed to have suffered damage to the offside wing mirror and bodywork.
Police are asking anyone aware of a red Kia Ceed that has sustained damage to contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle Police Station, quoting reference SC-06112020-140, on 101 or email Matthew.Buckoke@norfolk.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
