Search

Advanced search

Car fails to stop following collision

PUBLISHED: 17:49 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 10 November 2020

Police are seeking witnesses after the fail to stop collision on the A1117 in Lowestoft about 11.35am on Friday, November 6. Picture: Google Images

Police are seeking witnesses after the fail to stop collision on the A1117 in Lowestoft about 11.35am on Friday, November 6. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A car failed to stop after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses after the fail to stop collision on the A1117 in Lowestoft about 11.35am on Friday, November 6.

A red Kia Ceed failed to stop after it was in collision with a silver Renault Clio.

The Kia Ceed is believed to have suffered damage to the offside wing mirror and bodywork.

Police are asking anyone aware of a red Kia Ceed that has sustained damage to contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle Police Station, quoting reference SC-06112020-140, on 101 or email Matthew.Buckoke@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Doorman forced to quit after ‘colossal punch’ fractured eye socket

David Aslett's injuries after he was assaulted by Dean Read. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

UPDATES: Young Canaries take on Cheltenham in EFL Trophy group decider

Tyrese Omotoye scored a hat-trick as Norwich City U21s won 5-0 at Newport County in the EFL Trophy Picture: Focus Images/Focus Images

Staff and pupils isolating at two secondary schools

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove