Police seek witnesses after driver drove wrong way along A11
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was seen driving in the wrong direction on the A11.
Police responded to reports a red Toyota Auris was travelling south on the northbound carriageway of the A11 near Red Lodge on Saturday, September 11, just before 10.55pm.
Around five minutes later, they received further reports of a crash involving three vehicles further along the northbound carriageway.
No one was seriously injured in the collision, but all three vehicles had to be recovered.
The driver was later found by the police and is awaiting formal questioning.
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a red Toyota Auris travelling south along the A11 northbound carriageway between 10.30pm and 11.20pm on Saturday night.
Anyone with any information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds, quoting reference: 50428/21 here or by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via an online form here.
