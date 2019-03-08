Search

'Fool' drove car at alleged attacker three times

PUBLISHED: 16:35 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 15 October 2019

Tesco in Blue Boar Lane, where Mark McMillan drove his car three times at another man Photo: Archant

Archant

A "fool" drove at another man three times in a petrol station car park in a "moment of madness" triggered by an alleged attack two years earlier in Cyprus.

Mark McMillan, 47, spotted the victim on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston.

Norwich Crown Court heard McMillan drove his Nissan X-Trail car at the victim on three separate occasions.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said the victim "moved back" to take avoiding action but "fell back" on the third occasion into some bushes.

Mr Gair said it was clear it was out of the blue and "frightening" for the victim.

He said the incident, which happened at about 11.45am on February 22, was caught on CCTV and shown to the court.

McMillan, of St Mary's Close, Horsham St Faith, had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and appeared in court on Tuesday (October 15) to be sentenced.

Richard Kelly, mitigating, said McMillan entered his plea on the basis he was not using the car as a weapon to cause injury or run him over but just to frighten him.

He said he had no interest in hurting the victim and was "shocked" when he fell over.

Mr Kelly said the background to the incident was that McMillan asserted he had been attacked in Cyprus by the victim two years before this incident in front of his wife and children and ended up in hospital.

Mr Kelly said it was a "moment of madness" from McMillan who felt ashamed about how it might affect his family were he to go to prison.

He was supported by his wife and two friends while 17 testimonials were handed to the judge before he was sentenced.

Judge David Goodin said the defendant had made a "terrible misjudgment" following an "astonishing" incident.

The judge said it was only "good fortune" that the victim did not fall under a wheel of the vehicle but he accepted that McMillan was just trying to put "the frighteners" on him.

He imposed a two month prison sentence but suspended it for 12 months, ordered him to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Judge Goodin said: "You've been a fool - don't be a fool again."

