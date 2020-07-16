Fears for children as cannabis sweets hit Norfolk

Norfolk Police have issued a warning over cannabis sweets. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Children in Norfolk could be tricked into eating cannabis sweets disguised as Nerds, police have warned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parents and schools have been told to be alert for counterfeit sweets containing the drug, after reports they were circulating in the county.

The police’s safer schools team have made schools aware after bags of sweets were being sold for £12.

The packets list the sweets contain cannabis and a high amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - a psychoactive compound that creates a high sensation.

Sergeant Daniel Edwards said: “Although they initially look like normal ‘Nerds’ sweets we believe they are likely to contain cannabis, which is listed as an ingredient. We are currently having the sweets forensically tested for confirmation but would like the public to be aware and vigilant. We know that they are being offered to children in Norfolk, particularly in the King’s Lynn and Breckland areas.”

Police arrested a 21-year-old woman on the A149 on Saturday, July 4, for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A police spokesman said the woman was stopped in a car at 7.30pm on Snettisham Road.

She was interview at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and was released under investigation pending further enquires.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Daniel Edwards on 101.