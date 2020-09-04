‘They are our eyes and ears’: community tip-off leads to drugs raid

An estimated £600 worth of Cannabis has been siezed from an address in Christophers Close, Northrepps following an execution of a drugs warrant by police. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A tip-off from the public has led to £600-worth of drugs being seized near Cromer.

Officers in North Norfolk seized a quantity of cannabis, as well as a number of mobile phones following the execution of a drugs warrant in Northrepps.

The items were seized on Thursday, September 3, when officers visited a property in Christophers Close after receiving information from the community.

Following the seizure, sergeant Matt Blake, of the North Norfolk policing team, said: “Last night’s seizure is a great example of the impact a community can have when they report suspicious behaviour to us. They are often our eyes and ears, and can help us tackle disruptive activity, and its associated crimes.”

No arrests were made at the time of the warrant but investigations continue following the discovery and seizure of the items.

Police are encouraging the public to continue to report anti-social and suspicious behaviour.