More than 70 cannabis plants discovered in King's Lynn after two arrested

More than 70 cannabis plants were discovered after two men were arrested for possession with intent to supply in King's Lynn.

In a tweet on Thursday (July 14), King's Lynn Police confirmed that the two men had been arrested on Wednesday (July 13) after an amount of cannabis was found in a vehicle.

Yesterday we arrested two men for possession with intent to supply after a quantity of cannabis was located in a vehicle. Searches at addresses located more cannabis and over 70 cannabis plants. Two other unrelated cannabis grows were also dismantled.

Searches at the addresses then found more than 70 cannabis plants.