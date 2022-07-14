News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 70 cannabis plants discovered in King's Lynn after two arrested

Published: 9:14 PM July 14, 2022
More than 70 cannabis plants were discovered in King's Lynn

More than 70 cannabis plants were discovered after two men were arrested for possession with intent to supply in King's Lynn.

In a tweet on Thursday (July 14), King's Lynn Police confirmed that the two men had been arrested on Wednesday (July 13) after an amount of cannabis was found in a vehicle.

Searches at the addresses then found more than 70 cannabis plants.

