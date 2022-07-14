More than 70 cannabis plants discovered in King's Lynn after two arrested
Published: 9:14 PM July 14, 2022
- Credit: King's Lynn Police
More than 70 cannabis plants were discovered after two men were arrested for possession with intent to supply in King's Lynn.
In a tweet on Thursday (July 14), King's Lynn Police confirmed that the two men had been arrested on Wednesday (July 13) after an amount of cannabis was found in a vehicle.
Searches at the addresses then found more than 70 cannabis plants.