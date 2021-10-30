Man caught growing cannabis to help him sleep should drink Horlicks, court told

A solicitor told a court that his client would be better off using Horlicks than cannabis to help him relax and sleep.

Gary Pett, 52, admitted growing three cannabis plants at his home when he appeared before magistrates in King’s Lynn.

The defendant, who had received a caution for the same offence in 2019, had been shopped to police on this occasion, the court heard.

Solicitor George Sorrell said: “A neighbour he wasn’t getting on very well with reported this to the police and perhaps that’s a good thing that it’s brought him before the court and reminded him of his conviction that he shouldn’t resort to self-medication and this was against the law.

“He’s taking cannabis to help him relax and sleep. I could suggest that he buys a jar of Horlicks.”

The bench was told that police who searched in Pett’s home in Bexfield Road, Foulsham, found two cannabis plants inside and a further one in a shed.

He told police that it was for his personal use and it was the second time he had been caught so he wouldn’t be doing it again.

Mr Sorrell, in mitigation, said his client had a number of health issues.

Pett was fined £80 and ordered to pay £145 costs and £34 victim surcharge.