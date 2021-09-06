News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police find cannabis and £195 hidden in trainer in raid

Christine Cunningham

Published: 3:53 PM September 6, 2021   
£8,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police. Picture: Herts Police.

Two bags of cannabis was seized in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

Police found two bags of skunk cannabis and cash, including £195 hidden in a trainer, in a King's Lynn raid.

Norwich Crown Court heard police found Lucy Pratt, 22 at the address, and when they carried out a search recovered two bags of skunk cannabis and £195, which was in a trainer on a shoe rack.

Ian James, prosecuting, said a further £140 in cash was found in a beside table.

He said police seized Pratt's phone and found one message relating to the supply of £10 worth of cannabis.

Pratt, of Portland Street, King's Lynn, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply on November 17, 2019.

William Carter, for Pratt, said there had been no further incidents.

He said the offence was at the lower end of the scale.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed an 18 month community order and ordered confiscation of the drugs and cash seized.

