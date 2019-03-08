Man detained in hospital after causing serious injuries to prison officers

A mentally ill man who attacked two prison officers has been detained in hospital indefinitely.

Cairo Adams, 23, was being escorted for recreation time at HMP Norwich when he attacked the officers with a hand-made bladed weapon causing serious injuries.

During the incident on June 11, 2017, Adams, who was a remand prisoner at the time of the attack, repeatedly hit one of the officers in the neck and hand, leaving the victim with nerve and tissue damage which required surgery.

Adams, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and personality disorder, was accused of two counts of attempted murder and on March 14, following a four-day trial, a jury acquitted him of these charges and instead found him guilty of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Appearing at the Old Bailey in London on Friday (April 12), Adams, whose address was given as HMP Whitemoor, was given an indefinite hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

The court also imposed a restriction order under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act, which will see Adams monitored if he is released back into the community.

Investigating officer, Det Con Robin French from Norwich CID, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack on two people who were simply doing their job.

“The indefinite hospital order means Adams, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and personality disorder, cannot be discharged from hospital until he is no longer considered a risk to the public.

“The restriction order imposed also means if Adams is ever released, there are safeguards in place to monitor him.”