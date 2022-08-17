Man arrested following theft of £16,000 worth of cables

Nowhere Lane, where the cables were stolen from. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after £16,000 worth of cables were stolen from a village in Norfolk.

The cables were stolen in Great Witchingham, near Reepham, after manhole covers in Nowhere Lane were pulled up with the cables inside cut.

It happened at about 6.20am on Tuesday, August 16.

Officers reached the scene and following enquiries detained a man in his 50s in nearby Ling Road at 10.30am.

The suspect was taken to Aylsham police station for questioning and released under investigation while enquiries continue.