Father knifed 13 times in Norwich by 'complete stranger', court hears

PUBLISHED: 12:18 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 29 May 2019

David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police

David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police

A father-of-two murdered near a Norwich car park suffered 13 stab wounds in a "brutal" and "unprovoked" attack, a court heard.

Rolands Heinbergs PIC: From Rolands Heinberg's Facebook pageRolands Heinbergs PIC: From Rolands Heinberg's Facebook page

David Hastings, 48, was knifed in his back, chest, neck and mouth while walking away from the Rose Lane car park with his girlfriend in the early hours of June 23 last year.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Prosecutor Wayne Cleaver told the jury that Mr Hastings was a compete stranger to the defendant and just happened to be in the "wrong place at the wrong time".

He said CCTV cameras from the area showed the victim waiting outside the car park toilets while his girlfriend went inside to use them.

Mr Cleaver said the defendant had followed them and stood nearby until she exited.

"Footage shows the defendant reaching into his right hand pocket and producing a knife," Mr Cleaver said. "He [Heinbergs] approaches Mr Hastings from behind as they begin to walk away. It is then that the attack begins. " He said the victim was struck from behind "violently and with force".

Mr Cleaver said: "Mr Hastings did what he could to get away.

"He fell to the ground and tried to get up. While on his knees the defendant struck at him again.

"It looks like at that point he struck him in the neck with the knife.

"Mr Hastings fell to the ground dying while the defendant ran off."

Mr Cleaver described the attack as "brutal" and "unprovoked".

He told the court Mr Hastings suffered stab wounds to his heart, lung, liver and to his artery in his neck. He said the injuries were "extensive" and caused "catastrophic blood loss."

Mr Cleaver said: "He [Mr Hastings] did not stand a chance.

"There were no defensive injuries. There was no time for Mr Hastings to escape the onslaught."

The court heard how Mr Hastings, formerly of Long Row, Norwich, had two adult children. Despite living in a home of his own, he spent a lot of time with the homeless in Norwich city centre.

The trial continues.

