Worker injured at wine bar after customer throws glass

Broadview wine bar, on Bridge Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Archant

A worker at a wine bar suffered a cut to their wrist after a glass was thrown by an unknown customer.

Suffolk Police are working to identify the mystery person who threw the glass inside Broadview Wine Bar, on Bridge Road, Lowestoft.

Officers were called on Sunday, December 29, at around 8.40pm to the affray.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact officers at Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/78056/19, or email Liam.oconnor1@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.