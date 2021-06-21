Cannabis dealer had more than £8300 in cash stashed away

Published: 12:24 PM June 21, 2021

Brian Cronin found with cannabis and more than £8000 cash - Credit: Archant

A man caught dealing cannabis in Norwich was found to have £8320 in cash, hidden in his car and at his home, a court heard.

Police stopped Brian Cronin, 34, who was in a Black Audi TT on Queen's Road in Norwich, on June 27, last year and found a single wrap of cocaine and more than £700 in cash in his car, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said when police searched the vehicle they found one bundle of cash amounting to £260 and another amount of cash totalling £560.

Mr Oliver said that police also seized Cronin's mobile phone.

A further search was then carried out at Cronin's home in Thoroughfare Yard, Norwich.

Mr Oliver said more cash was found stashed away along with a quantity of herbal cannabis.

Mr Oliver said: "There was a further significant quantity of cash found."

He said in total there was £8320 in cash recovered by the officers as well as the drugs.

Mr Oliver said Cronin was arrested and made no comment.

Cronin admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property on June 27, last year.

He also admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis for his own personal use.

The court heard he had eight previous convictions for 12 offences and had been released from his last sentence in 2018.

Judge Anthony Bate said that a report showed that Cronin was now motivated to change and so he imposed an eight month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

He also ordered Cronin to do 150 hours unpaid work and imposed a three month curfew.

Cronin was also made subject to a drug rehabilitation order.

Judge Bate said that Cronin had a troubled history and said that a report said that he was now well motivated to address his offending behaviour.

He told Cronin that he should grasp the help that was being offered to him and said the orders in place were not an easy option

John Morgans, for Cronin said that he deserved credit for his guilty pleas.

Judge Bate adjourned a confiscation hearing for the cash seized.



