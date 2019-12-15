Search

Uninsured Mercedes van seized by police

PUBLISHED: 17:54 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 15 December 2019

A Mercedes Sprinter van has been seized by police for having no insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Police have seized a van after discovering it was not insured.

Officers from the Norfolk Special Constabulary and Breckland Police were on duty in Watton on Sunday, December 15, to patrol the area.

While on the ground on Harvey Street, they seized a white Mercedes Sprinter which was found to have no insurance.

Breckland Police tweeted: "@NorfolkSpecials have assisted @BrecklandPolice today with community policing duties in and around Watton with hi-viz patrols, crime enquiries for @ClevelandPolice and finally seizing this van #NoInsurance on Harvey Street."

