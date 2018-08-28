Search

Overnight break-in closes Currys PC World in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 10:18 06 February 2019

Currys PC World in King's Lynn, which was broken into overnight Picture: Chris Bishop

Currys PC World in King's Lynn, which was broken into overnight Picture: Chris Bishop

A large store is closed this morning after an overnight break-in.

A sign telling cutomers the store will be closed after a break-in Picture: Chris Bishop

Forensic officers are on the scene at Currys PC World on the Hardwick Retail Park in King’s Lynn.

A sign on the door states: “Due to an overnight break-in the store will be closed until midday.”

Police have yet to comment on the burglary and it is not known what was taken.

