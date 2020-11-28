'Such a shame' - youth football club targeted by criminals twice in two days

Published: 6:00 AM November 28, 2020

Attleborough Youth FC was broken into, although it appears nothing was stolen - Credit: Annabelle Sherman

A football club has condemned the actions of criminals who twice targeted facilities belonging to its youth set-up.

Volunteers at Attleborough Town FC were left shocked last week to find a window at the cabin used by its youth teams, on Gaymers Meadow, had been smashed.

A window was smashed at the premises of Attleborough Youth FC - Credit: Annabelle Sherman

It appeared no further damage had been done to the cabin, which houses changing rooms, toilets and showers.

But less than 24 hours later, on Saturday (November 21), they discovered metal shipping containers used to store football equipment had also been broken into.

The club does not believe anything was stolen from the containers.

While admitting the club is "lucky" nothing was taken, youth secretary Annabelle Sherman said there is concern offenders may return.

- Credit: Annabelle Sherman

Miss Sherman, 30, added: "They maybe thought there were high-value items inside, but it's just goals and other little bits so we are lucky.

"We've not really had issues in the past - a few minor things but we put it down to being in an open space. It seems like too much of a coincidence that there have now been two separate incidents in two days.

"The attempt to break open the containers looks like it was an organised job because someone has come prepared with what must have been a crowbar.

"What doesn't add up is that the people who broke the window don't seem to have gone inside the hut. The locks inside have not been broken, so we don't think it was the same people on each occasion."

Attleborough Youth FC was broken into, although it appears nothing was stolen - Credit: Annabelle Sherman

Thanks to the commitment of volunteers, Attleborough FC's youth system has progressed rapidly in recent years.

The club now has 14 different age groups from under-6s up to under-16s, some of which have three teams.

However, having come so far in a short space of time, Miss Sherman is conscious the work of criminals could undo their good work.

- Credit: Annabelle Sherman

"It is such a shame this has happened because we are volunteer-run, we do it for the kids and, without the cabin and equipment, we would not have a football club.

"Potentially they could have stolen everything from the container and the teams could not have played once lockdown is over.

"It's very disheartening because we put in a lot of time and effort, so it's unfortunate some people want to ruin that."