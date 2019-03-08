Search

Advanced search

Brave UEA students fought back against cycling street robber

PUBLISHED: 14:58 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 31 October 2019

Simon Garratt. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Simon Garratt. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

Two university students bravely fought back after they were targeted by a street robber within minutes of each other, a court has heard.

Simon Garratt, 35, was on his bike and had been looking to rob whoever he came across when he attempted to grab the bag of a 28-year-old student as she walked along University Drive at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

But the student refused to give up her bag and struggled with Garratt, who "pulled so hard she lost her balance" and fell to the floor.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that in the struggle the victim was caught in the face and suffered scuffs, cuts and bruises but was able to keep hold of her bag until a passer-by intervened and the defendant left on his bike.

Just 15 minutes later Garratt found a second victim walking along Wycliffe Road in Norwich.

The 19-year-old student, who was on her way to the UEA, had been sending a text on her phone when Garratt "snatched the phone out of her hand" and made off on his bike.

You may also want to watch:

But after working out what had happened the student "pursued" Garratt and, after wrestling with the defendant, "snatched her phone back out of his hand".

But Garratt then snatched her purse out of her other hand, took out her bank card and fled.

Although there was no victim personal statements from the students, who were both international students, they were both clearly affected by their ordeal, the court heard.

Garratt, formerly of Wycliffe Road, Norwich, previously admitted attempted robbery, robbery and theft on August 28 this year at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing Garratt to a total of three years and four months in prison, Judge Stephen Holt said the defendant had put himself near the UEA, which he described as one of the "jewels in this county", being highly regarded throughout the world and attracting students from all over the world.

He said students, who would be making their way to university from their homes, were "very vulnerable" because of the expensive equipment, like laptops and phones, they would be carrying.

Judge Holt said Garratt had "set out that morning to rob whoever you came across".

David Stewart, mitigating, said only minor injuries were caused to the first victim in the "unsophisticated" and "somewhat inept" offences which he said stemmed from drug addiction.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘What type of person would do this?’ – Owner’s horror as horse dies after being carved open

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New food store to open at former pub site

How the new Central England Co-op food store in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft is progressing. Picture: Central England Co-op

Youth charity boss to step down

John Gordon-Saker, left, is stepping down as chief executive of OPEN Youth Trust. Pictured with Joshua Hopkins of Hopkins Homes at OPEN Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists