RAF technician 'knocked out cold' in one punch by drunk man in car park

Published: 7:00 AM January 8, 2021

An RAF technician was off work for seven months after suffering a brain bleed from being "knocked out cold" in one punch by a drunk man in a supermarket car park.

An RAF technician was off work for seven months after suffering a brain bleed from being "knocked out cold" in a supermarket car park, a court heard.

Brandon Wilmore, 24, of Lindens, King’s Lynn, punched RAF Marham aircraft technician Samuel Bliss on October 12, 2019, in Sainsbury's car park in King's Lynn.

Wilmore, who the court heard was drunk and had taken some cocaine on the night of the incident, was captured on CCTV having a "hostile verbal exchange" with Mr Bliss after they crossed paths at around 4am.

Wilmore pushed the victim, causing the pair to square up to each other, with the RAF technician throwing the first punch, which missed.

Wilmore then punched Mr Bliss in the face which left him "knocked out cold" after his head hit the floor in the car park, the court heard.

He then left the car park and went to the Abbey Taxi's depot on Norfolk Street where he told employees "I have got to get out of here, I knocked somebody out". Staff kept Wilmore at the depot until the police arrived and arrested him.

Mr Bliss was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after being found to have a brain bleed.

He spent some time sedated and in an induced coma while on the neurological critical care unit at Addenbrooke's, the court heard, where he stayed for two weeks.

Mr Bliss returned to work at RAF Marham in January 2020 but was only able to undertake light duties for seven months.

In a victim impact statement which was partially read out to the court, Mr Bliss said he feels "no animosity " towards Wilmore, but hoped he would learn from the incident.

Wilmore appeared at Norwich Crown Court on January 7, 2020, where he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Hugh Vass, for Wilmore, said that he had accepted his responsibility for the incident "at the earliest possible moment" and had been saving up in order to pay compensation to the victim.

Recorder Douglas Edwards imposed a sentence of one year in prison suspended for 20 months and ordered Wilmore to pay Mr Bliss £7,500 in compensation along with £500 towards prosecution costs.

He was also ordered to complete 22 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of community service.



