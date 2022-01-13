News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teens arrested after woman threatened with hammer in Wisbech

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:56 PM January 13, 2022
Elm High Road in Wisbech

Elm High Road in Wisbech - Credit: Google

Two teenagers have been arrested after a woman was threatened with a hammer in Wisbech. 

The woman, in her 20s, was in Elm High Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 12, when she was approached by two teenagers.

They threatened the woman with a hammer, assaulted her and then attempted to steal her moped. 

Officers from Downham Market were called to the scene and detained the suspects after chasing them through muddy fields. 

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have both been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
  3. 3 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
  1. 4 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
  2. 5 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
  3. 6 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
  4. 7 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
  5. 8 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
  6. 9 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
  7. 10 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Live News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, who has died at the age of four. She is pictured with her dog, Coco

Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Nurse with Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon