Teens arrested after woman threatened with hammer in Wisbech

Two teenagers have been arrested after a woman was threatened with a hammer in Wisbech.

The woman, in her 20s, was in Elm High Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 12, when she was approached by two teenagers.

They threatened the woman with a hammer, assaulted her and then attempted to steal her moped.

Officers from Downham Market were called to the scene and detained the suspects after chasing them through muddy fields.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have both been released on bail pending further inquiries.