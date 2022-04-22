Boy, 13, admits raping girl after watching porn

A teenage boy has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting raping a girl - Credit: Archant

A teenager raped a young girl after he was unable and to get rid of dirty thoughts in his head, a court has heard.

The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, raped a girl, under 13, who cannot be named, on multiple occasions in Norfolk.

Norwich Crown Court heard the offences were committed by the defendant, who was then 12, against victim, over a three-month period, between January and March 2021 after he had watched pornography with others.

The teenager appeared at court for sentence on Friday (April 22) having previously admitted two counts of rape of a girl under 13.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the first count related to a particular occasion and the second count related to further occasions.

The court heard police were contacted in March 2021 after the victim disclosed the offences to her parents.

The defendant was spoken to by police and admitted the offences.

He had said he started getting dirty thoughts in his head "and couldn't get rid of them".

The youth also said he felt guilt as a result of what had happened.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said the defendant admitted the offending both to his mother and the police.

Mr Oliver said the youth explained the reason behind these offences came after he had been watching pornographic material.

He said the defendant told him it had been a “terrible mistake” and wanted to tell the victim he was “really sorry” for what he did.

Judge Alice Robinson said the youth had pleaded guilty to raping a girl.

She said sex was something that should not be happening among people under 16 and in the case of those over 16 unless "both people agree".

But Judge Robinson said the fact he admitted the offending was in his favour.

The youth was given a 12-month referral order on the youth meaning he must comply with instructions of the Youth Offending Team (YOT).

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years, putting certain prohibitions on him.

These include preventing him from attending an educational establishment without the school safeguarding lead and teacher responsible for his education having knowledge of his conviction and SHPO.

He must also sign on the sex offenders register for the next two-and-a-half years.