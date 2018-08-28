Boy, 14, arrested after lit firework thrown into shop
PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 December 2018
Archant
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a firework was set alight and thrown inside a shop.
At around 5.45pm on Sunday, November 4, police received reports a firework had exploded inside Whitton Convenience Store, on The Green, Lowestoft.
The floor of the store was left scorched by the explosion.
An investigation was launched and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday. November 25 on suspicion of arson not endangering life.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “He was released on bail the following day and must return to police on Sunday, December 16.”
Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/64044/18.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
