Boy, 14, arrested after lit firework thrown into shop

A lit firework was thrown into Whitton Convenience Store, Lowestoft, and exploded inside. Photo: James Carr. Archant

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a firework was set alight and thrown inside a shop.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The firework exploded and scorched the floor inside. Photo: James Carr. The firework exploded and scorched the floor inside. Photo: James Carr.

At around 5.45pm on Sunday, November 4, police received reports a firework had exploded inside Whitton Convenience Store, on The Green, Lowestoft.

The floor of the store was left scorched by the explosion.

An investigation was launched and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday. November 25 on suspicion of arson not endangering life.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “He was released on bail the following day and must return to police on Sunday, December 16.”

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/64044/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.