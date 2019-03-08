Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

Part of Mousehold Heath in Norwich has been sealed off after a body was found.

A section of the beauty spot, close to the football pitch off Mousehold Lane has been cordoned off with blue and white police tape, blocking a number of paths through the trees.

Three Norfolk Constabulary police cars and a forensics investigation van are parked by the side of the road in Mousehold Lane.

Police have confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious.