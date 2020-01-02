BMW driver flees scene after crash which left man, 20, injured

A driver was left with injuries to his face after a crash, with the other motorist fleeing the scene.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to Caister Road, in Great Yarmouth, at around 6.30pm on Monday, December 30.

A silver Ford Fiesta and a black BMW collided, with the driver of the BMW failing to stop at the scene.

The Ford's 20-year-old driver suffered facial injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving before the incident, particularly those with dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Jamie Robson on 101, quoting incident number 381 of December 30.