BMW driver caught speeding at 107mph on A47 loses licence

A BMW driver who was caught speeding at 107mph on the A47 at Blofield has lost his licence.

Charles Murray, 28, was driving a BMW 3 Series along the dual carriageway on September 19, 2017 when he was recorded by a speed detection device.

The offence took place shortly after 6.30pm along the road's eastbound carriageway, which has a 70mph limit.

Murray's case appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday after he was found guilty of the offence in his absence on March 20 last year.

The court heard how he was previously disqualified from driving in 2017, and received a 15 month ban in February 2018 for driving while unfit.

Murray, of Washington Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, did not appear in court for the hearing on Monday.

He received a 12 month ban, a £660 fine and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £100 in prosecution costs.