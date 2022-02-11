News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School football coach charged with additional child sex offences

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:20 PM February 11, 2022
Additional child sex charges against Jonathan Clarke were transferred to Norwich Crown Court.

A football coach accused of sexual offences against children has appeared in court to face two additional charges.  

Jonathan Clarke, of Highview Close, Blofield, was remanded in custody last month after being charged with seven offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communications with a child and making an indecent image of a child.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court via video link from HMP Norwich on Friday to face two further charges of inciting a 10-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity and blackmail the same girl into sending him images. 

All the offences are alleged to have happened between December 2019 and January 2022 and are claimed to have taken place online.

Police have confirmed that some of Clarke’s alleged offences are connected with his role at Lingwood Primary School, where he is employed by Soccer Stars football academy.

Clarke also worked at Thorpe St Andrew High School and as a coach with youth teams at Blofield United Youth Football Club..

He is due to appear before Norwich Crown Court on March 11.
 

