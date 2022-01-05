Police rule out action against councillor who 'struck horse' at hunt
- Credit: Norfolk/Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs
A senior Norfolk county councillor will not face criminal charges over a video that appeared to show him striking a horse whilst on a hunt.
Video that anti-hunt activists claimed showed Bill Borrett, a Conservative councillor, hitting his horse twice with the handle of his hunting crop had been passed to Norfolk Constabulary and the RSPCA.
The activists, from a group called Norfolk/Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs, said it had been filmed during a hunt near Lexham Hall, in west Norfolk, on December 18.
Police have now said after reviewing the footage it does not meet the threshold of a crime.
A spokesman said: “There will not be any criminal proceedings into the incident as following consultation with CPS and animal experts, it is deemed that it does not meet the threshold of a crime under the Animal Welfare Act.”
Mr Borrett, who is the cabinet member for adult social care, public health and prevention at Norfolk County Council, refused to comment when approached by this newspaper when the footage emerged.
However, a day after the video was posted online he resigned as the director of a hunt group. It is not known if his resignation was linked to the video.
In a statement posted online with the clip, the hunt saboteur activists accused Mr Borrett, of "hitting his horse in anger after it appeared to be refusing his instruction".
A spokesman for the group, who was at the hunt, added: "He was struggling to get his phone out of his pocket to film us, that's when he lost control.”
The RSPCA has been approached for comment.