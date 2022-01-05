Police rule out action against councillor who 'struck horse' at hunt

The horserider taking his phone out to film hunt saboteurs - Credit: Norfolk/Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs

A senior Norfolk county councillor will not face criminal charges over a video that appeared to show him striking a horse whilst on a hunt.

Video that anti-hunt activists claimed showed Bill Borrett, a Conservative councillor, hitting his horse twice with the handle of his hunting crop had been passed to Norfolk Constabulary and the RSPCA.

A horserider, believed to be Bill Borrett, bringing his hunting crop down on his horse - Credit: Norfolk/Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs

The activists, from a group called Norfolk/Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs, said it had been filmed during a hunt near Lexham Hall, in west Norfolk, on December 18.

Police have now said after reviewing the footage it does not meet the threshold of a crime.

A spokesman said: “There will not be any criminal proceedings into the incident as following consultation with CPS and animal experts, it is deemed that it does not meet the threshold of a crime under the Animal Welfare Act.”

Mr Borrett, who is the cabinet member for adult social care, public health and prevention at Norfolk County Council, refused to comment when approached by this newspaper when the footage emerged.

Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social care, Bill Borrett, who is the Conservative member for Upper Wensum. - Credit: Matthew Usher

However, a day after the video was posted online he resigned as the director of a hunt group. It is not known if his resignation was linked to the video.

In a statement posted online with the clip, the hunt saboteur activists accused Mr Borrett, of "hitting his horse in anger after it appeared to be refusing his instruction".

A spokesman for the group, who was at the hunt, added: "He was struggling to get his phone out of his pocket to film us, that's when he lost control.”

The RSPCA has been approached for comment.