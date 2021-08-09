News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bikers beat up man and break his ribs in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Published: 4:08 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 4:26 PM August 9, 2021
camp road assault

It happened on Camp Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with broken ribs and bruising to his neck after being beaten up by two bikers.

Police were called to Camp Road in Lowestoft at 6.30pm on Friday, August 6 after reports of the assault were made five-10 minutes beforehand.

Two men, who are described as white, on motorbikes, both wearing helmets and wearing all black approached another man before kicking and punching him.

The victim took himself to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Anyone with any information or dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

