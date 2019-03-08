Appeal to find owner of black and blue 'beaten up' bike
PUBLISHED: 14:22 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 27 July 2019
Archant
Police are urging the owner of a 'beaten up' bicycle to come forward.
It comes following an appeal on social media after a bike was handed in to officers at Fakenham Police Station.
Taking to twitter, officers posted: "Beaten up pedal cycle (it's black and blue) has been handed in to Fakenham police station. If you've lost one locally and can provide proof of ownership and a description of the bike, other than its black and blue, contact PC Wright. #248 #1673"