Appeal to find owner of black and blue 'beaten up' bike

Police are urging the owner of a 'beaten up' bicycle to come forward.

It comes following an appeal on social media after a bike was handed in to officers at Fakenham Police Station.

Taking to twitter, officers posted: "Beaten up pedal cycle (it's black and blue) has been handed in to Fakenham police station. If you've lost one locally and can provide proof of ownership and a description of the bike, other than its black and blue, contact PC Wright. #248 #1673"