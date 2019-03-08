Search

Drug dealer gets an extra four months in jail after messing a court around by trying to change his plea

PUBLISHED: 13:49 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 18 March 2019

Bevin Bascombe jailed for 2 years and 10 months for supply of Class A as part of Operation Granary. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich man who supplied heroin to an undercover police officer has been given an extra four months in jail after messing the court around by trying to change his plea,

Police officers ram a door to gain entry at a property in Orchard Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice officers ram a door to gain entry at a property in Orchard Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bevin Bascombe, 28, originally pleaded guilty last August to supplying two wraps of heroin to an undercover officer known Tommo as part of a county lines crackdown in Norwich, called Operation Granary.

However he then delayed matters by starting proceedings to try to vacate his guilty plea only to change his mind again and stand by his original plea at his latest hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Bascombe, who appeared via a video link from Norwich prison, admitted supplying the drug on the one occasion to Tommo on March 22, last year.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that Bascombe had been observed by officers handing over two wraps of heroin worth £20 to the undercover officer Tommo in an area near to Orchard Street, in Norwich.

His barrister, Philip Misner, said that following further advice, Bascombe had indicated he now wanted to stand by his original guilty plea and be sentenced by the court.

Jailing him for two years 10 months, Judge Andrew Shaw told Bascombe his delay had cost him four months extra credit he would have received if he had just stuck by his guilty plea and been sentenced with others involved in the Operation Gravity arrests.

He said that by applying to change his plea he had messed the court about and also called into question the integrity of his previous lawyer, who represented him at the earlier hearing.

He said: “Calling into question the integrity of counsel is a very serious matter.”

Judge Shaw said criminal barristers were “dedicated” and “hard-working” and said that he would have to differentiate between him and other defendants in the case who had simply stuck by their plea.

He told Bascombe: “It is going to cost you four months.”

