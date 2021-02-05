News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies faking identity to defraud victims

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 8:35 PM February 5, 2021   
Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Benaissa Sintim denies conspiracy to defraud

A man has denied being part of a conspiracy to defraud by posing as a police officer, bank employee or courier.

Benaissa Sintim, 22, has denied conspiracy to defraud between January 1 2020 and October 8, 2020.

It is alleged he conspired with others to defraud by pretending to be a police officer, bank employee or legitimate courier in order to obtain cash or bank cards from victims.

Sintim of Cazenove Road, London, pleaded not guilty, when he appeared at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

A trial has been fixed to take place on August 16. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Andrew Thompson appeared for Sintim and Nicholas Bleaney appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Maureen Bacon granted Sintim conditional bail.

One of the conditions is that he wears an electronic tag  and observes a curfew to remain at home between 9pm and 6am each day.

