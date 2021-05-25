Suspected thief and burglar wanted in Thetford by police
Published: 12:25 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM May 25, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of theft and burglary.
Ben Cook, 27, is wanted by Norfolk Police in the Thetford area.
Officers want to trace him after he failed to appear at court in relation to burglary and theft offences.
Cook is described as white, approximately 6ft, of large build, with dark coloured hair and tattoos on his hands.
It is believed he often visits the Thetford, Downham Market and Cambridge areas.
Anyone who may have seen Cook, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
- 2 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
- 4 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
- 5 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
- 6 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
- 7 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
- 8 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
- 9 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
- 10 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan