Suspected thief and burglar wanted in Thetford by police

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:25 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 12:50 PM May 25, 2021
Ben Cook, 27, is wanted by police in Norfolk.

Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of theft and burglary.

Ben Cook, 27, is wanted by Norfolk Police in the Thetford area.

Officers want to trace him after he failed to appear at court in relation to burglary and theft offences.

Cook is described as white, approximately 6ft, of large build, with dark coloured hair and tattoos on his hands.

It is believed he often visits the Thetford, Downham Market and Cambridge areas.

Anyone who may have seen Cook, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

