Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman labels thief as “pathetic” after charity tin stolen

PUBLISHED: 16:36 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 10 January 2019

Rose Adcroft was heartbroken to find the Cancer Research fundraising box from her roadside manure sale in Beccles was swiped over the festive season. Picture: Contibuted by Rose Adcroft

Rose Adcroft was heartbroken to find the Cancer Research fundraising box from her roadside manure sale in Beccles was swiped over the festive season. Picture: Contibuted by Rose Adcroft

Archant

A woman has labelled a thief as “pathetic” after a charity money box was stolen from her farm.

Rose Adcroft was heartbroken to find the Cancer Research fundraising box from her roadside manure sale in Beccles was swiped over the festive season.

“I always leave it out there and it seems like somebody just came along on a scooter or a bike and just took it,” Mrs Adcroft said.

The mother is fundraising for Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony Charity - a organisation dedicated to a teenager who is fighting Osteosarcoma.

She said: “If you ever get bone cancer, and I hope you won’t, we will have raised enough to fund research and found a way to cure you from one of the most painful cancers.”

Despite the theft, the 55-year-old has had a surge of donations on her JustGiving page.

One supporter wrote to the page, “For you for your friendship and support and part way to replace the money that was stolen from your muck selling.”

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Widowed planning applicant ‘harassed’ about controversial scheme which led to threat of judicial review

Helen Palmer-Wright, second from left, pictured with her children and grandchildren. Photo: Helen Palmer-Wright

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists