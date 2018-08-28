Woman labels thief as “pathetic” after charity tin stolen

Rose Adcroft was heartbroken to find the Cancer Research fundraising box from her roadside manure sale in Beccles was swiped over the festive season. Picture: Contibuted by Rose Adcroft Archant

A woman has labelled a thief as “pathetic” after a charity money box was stolen from her farm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rose Adcroft was heartbroken to find the Cancer Research fundraising box from her roadside manure sale in Beccles was swiped over the festive season.

“I always leave it out there and it seems like somebody just came along on a scooter or a bike and just took it,” Mrs Adcroft said.

The mother is fundraising for Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony Charity - a organisation dedicated to a teenager who is fighting Osteosarcoma.

She said: “If you ever get bone cancer, and I hope you won’t, we will have raised enough to fund research and found a way to cure you from one of the most painful cancers.”

Despite the theft, the 55-year-old has had a surge of donations on her JustGiving page.

One supporter wrote to the page, “For you for your friendship and support and part way to replace the money that was stolen from your muck selling.”