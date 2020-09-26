Woman admits dangerous driving after head-on crash

A 19-year-old woman who was involved in a head on collision will be sentenced next month after she admitted dangerous driving on the A145 at Brampton.

A 19-year-old woman who was involved in a head-on collision on a Suffolk road will be sentenced next month after she admitted dangerous driving.

Jessica Debenham, of Darby Road, Beccles, admitted driving a VW Golf dangerously on the A145 at Brampton on January 29 this year during a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, September 25.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Debenham, who was not legally represented, had accepted in a police interview that crossing double white lines before being involved in a head-on collision had been dangerous.

He told her that lots of people, even if they pleaded guilty, received immediate prison sentences or sometimes suspended sentences for dangerous driving and advised her to get legal representation before her sentencing hearing on October 15.