Search

Advanced search

Woman admits dangerous driving after head-on crash

PUBLISHED: 09:15 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 26 September 2020

A 19-year-old woman who was involved in a head on collision will be sentenced next month after she admitted dangerous driving on the A145 at Brampton. Picture: Google Images

A 19-year-old woman who was involved in a head on collision will be sentenced next month after she admitted dangerous driving on the A145 at Brampton. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A 19-year-old woman who was involved in a head-on collision on a Suffolk road will be sentenced next month after she admitted dangerous driving.

Jessica Debenham, of Darby Road, Beccles, admitted driving a VW Golf dangerously on the A145 at Brampton on January 29 this year during a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, September 25.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Debenham, who was not legally represented, had accepted in a police interview that crossing double white lines before being involved in a head-on collision had been dangerous.

He told her that lots of people, even if they pleaded guilty, received immediate prison sentences or sometimes suspended sentences for dangerous driving and advised her to get legal representation before her sentencing hearing on October 15.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 200 trees down and roads ‘cluttered with debris’ as strong winds hammer county

Trees down in the Letheringsett area on Friday night. Photo: Ben Barnes and Darren Bunn

Revealed: Norwich streets with the highest crime levels

Norfolk Constabulary has published its figures which reveal the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley/Getty Images

Woman admits dangerous driving after head-on crash

A 19-year-old woman who was involved in a head on collision will be sentenced next month after she admitted dangerous driving on the A145 at Brampton. Picture: Google Images

Radio Norfolk legend Keith Skues will retire after 60-year career this weekend

Keith Skues, who will retire on September 27 after a lenghty career in radio. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Saturday Sessions with The Kaotixx for Enjoy Music More

Saturday Sessions with The Kaotixx. Picture: Errol Watson