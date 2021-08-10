News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police hunt thief who stole two mountain bikes from garden

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:29 PM August 10, 2021   
Clerk's Piece in Beccles.

Clerk's Piece in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are hunting for a thief who stole two mountain bikes from a garden on Sunday night.

The bikes were stolen between 6:30pm on Sunday August 8 and 7:30am on Monday August 9 from a house on Clerk's Piece in Beccles.

An unknown person or group gained entry to the rear garden and stole two Apollo cycles.

Anyone with information about this theft or who knows where the mountain bikes are now, is urged to contact Suffolk Police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 37/43460/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Beccles News

