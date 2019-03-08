Men arrested over Bawsey Mill shooting released

Four men arrested after a man was injured in a shooting incident have been released, police said today.

Officers including an armed response unit were called to Bawsey Mill, near King's Lynn, after shots were heard in the early hours of Thursday.

A worker at the plant, on the main Gayton Road, was taken to hospital to be treated for what were described as minor injuries.

Police said a man in his 40s and two young male teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Another man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms.

Today a spokesman said: "I can confirm that the four people arrested have been released under investigation, while enquiries continue."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area should call police on 101, quoting crime number 36/58592/19.