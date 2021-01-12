Banned football fan admits being in Norwich on match day

Published: 1:23 PM January 12, 2021

A football fan who was banned from travelling to see his team has admitted being in Norwich on the same day as the Canaries played Sheffield Wednesday.

Curtis Smith, 29, was found to be in Norwich on December 5 last year when Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Norwich in a Championship clash.

He had been made the subject of a football banning order in January 2019, meaning that he could not enter any town or city where Sheffield Wednesday or the England national team were playing, either three hours before or three hours after kick-off.

Smith, from Nottinghamshire, admitted breaching the banning order when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on January 5 this year.

He was fined £230, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Josh Martin and Max Aarons netted for the Canaries in the win.