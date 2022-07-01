Stolen bank cards used to make multiple purchases in village

A wallet was taken from a parked car in Wroxham Masonic Hall - Credit: Google Maps

Stolen bank cards were used to make multiple purchases after a wallet was taken in a Norfolk village.

The wallet was stolen from a car parked at Masonic Hall in Norwich Road, Wroxham, on Tuesday, May 17.

Cards from the wallet were then used at a bank and multiple purchases were made in the evening between 10pm and 11pm at a business in Station Road.

Officers have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the theft is asked to contact PC Mikey George, Op Solve on 101, quoting crime number 36/37941/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.