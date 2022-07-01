Stolen bank cards used to make multiple purchases in village
Published: 11:32 AM July 1, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Stolen bank cards were used to make multiple purchases after a wallet was taken in a Norfolk village.
The wallet was stolen from a car parked at Masonic Hall in Norwich Road, Wroxham, on Tuesday, May 17.
Cards from the wallet were then used at a bank and multiple purchases were made in the evening between 10pm and 11pm at a business in Station Road.
Officers have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the theft is asked to contact PC Mikey George, Op Solve on 101, quoting crime number 36/37941/22.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.