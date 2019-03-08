CCTV image released after bag stolen from trolley in Aldi

A CCTV image has been released after a bag was stolen from a trolley at a Norwich supermarket.

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft at Aldi in Drayton Road on Monday, May 13.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the women, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/31895/9

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111