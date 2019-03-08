CCTV image released after bag stolen from trolley in Aldi
PUBLISHED: 14:32 11 June 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
A CCTV image has been released after a bag was stolen from a trolley at a Norwich supermarket.
Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft at Aldi in Drayton Road on Monday, May 13.
You may also want to watch:
Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise the women, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/31895/9
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
Comments have been disabled on this article.