Father arrested after taking his baby from N&N

Published: 12:26 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM March 23, 2021

Police at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after reports a baby was taken without authorisation. - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

A father has been arrested after sparking a 90-minute police hunt by taking his baby from hospital without permission.

Police scrambled a sizeable search team after being contacted at 8.55am with a report that the man had left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with the baby.

The man was found at 10.25am in the Heigham Street area. The baby was found with him, safe and well and has been taken back to hospital.

The man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been taken to the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later.

Police at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after reports a baby was taken without authorisation. - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk



