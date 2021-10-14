Man dies following crash between tractor and car
Published: 4:52 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM October 14, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
A man has died following a crash between a tractor and a car on the B1145 in Gayton this morning.
Police were called at 8.10am to reports of the crash between a black VW Jetta and a tractor.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident – or has dashcam footage – should contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting incident number 69 of Thursday October 14, 2021.