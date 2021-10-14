Man dies following crash between tractor and car

Published: 4:52 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM October 14, 2021

The road is expected to be closed for some time. - Credit: Ian Burt

A man has died following a crash between a tractor and a car on the B1145 in Gayton this morning.

Police were called at 8.10am to reports of the crash between a black VW Jetta and a tractor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the crash on Lynn Road in Gayton as "very serious". - Credit: Ian Burt

The road remains closed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident – or has dashcam footage – should contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting incident number 69 of Thursday October 14, 2021.

Police have urged people to avoid the area. - Credit: Michael Fysh