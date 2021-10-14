News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man dies following crash between tractor and car

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:52 PM October 14, 2021    Updated: 6:01 PM October 14, 2021
The road is expected to be closed for some time.

The road is expected to be closed for some time. - Credit: Ian Burt

A man has died following a crash between a tractor and a car on the B1145 in Gayton this morning.

Police were called at 8.10am to reports of the crash between a black VW Jetta and a tractor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the crash on Lynn Road in Gayton as "very serious". 

Police described the crash on Lynn Road in Gayton as "very serious". - Credit: Ian Burt

The road remains closed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident – or has dashcam footage – should contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting incident number 69 of Thursday October 14, 2021.

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Police have urged people to avoid the area. - Credit: Michael Fysh

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Abbeygate group forecourt manager of Wymondham Leslie Patmore receiving the award from Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke.

'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Taking to the road when unwell could mean you are not safe to drive.

Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia is offering £5 train tickets from Norwich to London over the autumn

How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon