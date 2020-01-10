Search

Advanced search

Drink-driver drove BMW after argument with girlfriend

PUBLISHED: 11:56 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 10 January 2020

Norwich Magistrates' Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates' Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A drink-driver was banned for three years after he was caught by police in Barn Road, Norwich.

Timothy Lake, 30, of Yaxleys Lane, Aylsham, blew 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 10.

The court heard that his BMW was stopped by police on Barn Road in the early hours on November 16 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Ralph Gillam, mitigating, said: "He had been out in Norwich with his girlfriend and his plan was not to drive home. But he had an argument with his girlfriend, and decided to drive.

"The consequences for Mr Lake could be serious, as he depends on his driving to work as a tree surgeon."

Lake, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, was fined £480 and must pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Press Conference LIVE: Pukki and Drmic both ruled out of City’s trip to Manchester United

Adam Idah is on standby if Teemu Pukki is ruled out through injury for Norwich City's Premier League trip to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

‘Let public have their say on future of Royal Family,’ says MP

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has called for a public vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Fuller.

UEA student drowned after taking drug, court hears

UEA student Nick Sadler, whose body was found in a lake on the campus Picture: Will Sadler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists